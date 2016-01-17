Soccer-Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
April 12 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 17 Stoke City 0 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,683 - - - Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,865 - - - Saturday, January 16 Aston Villa 1 Rudy Gestede 76 Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 28 Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 33 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,763 - - - Southampton 3 James Ward-Prowse 5,35pen, Dusan Tadic 72 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 29,622 - - - Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez 6, Georginio Wijnaldum 15 West Ham United 1 Nikica Jelavic 49 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 50,031 - - - AFC Bournemouth 3 Dan Gosling 10, Charlie Daniels 54pen, Benik Afobe 75 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,056 - - - Manchester City 4 Fabian Delph 22, Sergio Aguero 41,68, David Silva 84 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,983 - - - Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 64, Cesc Fabregas 66, John Terry 90+8 Everton 3 John Terry 50og, Kevin Mirallas 56, Ramiro Funes Mori 90 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,633 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Christian Eriksen 42,67, Mousa Dembele 60, Harry Kane 79pen Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 40 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,854 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 18 Swansea City v Watford (2000)
April 12 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
LONDON, April 12 Here are six memorable matches between Manchester United and Chelsea: