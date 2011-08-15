- Aug 15 Summaries from the English Premier League match on Monday

Manchester City 4 Edin Dzeko 57, Sergio Aguero 68,90+1, David Silva 71 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,000 - - - Sunday, August 14 West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 37 Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 13, Steven Reid 81og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,360 - - - Stoke City 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,421 - - - Saturday, August 13 Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 0 Red Card: Gervinho 76 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,894 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Ben Watson 21pen Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 45 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,454 - - - Fulham 0 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,700 - - - Blackburn Rovers 1 Mauro Formica 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Steven Fletcher 22, Stephen Ward 48 Missed penalty: Kevin Doyle 48 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,996 - - - Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 12 Missed penalty: Luis Suarez 7 Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 57 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,018 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Red Card: Clint Hill 90+4 Bolton Wanderers 4 Gary Cahill 45+2, Daniel Gabbidon 68og, Ivan Klasnic 70, Fabrice Muamba 79 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,195 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1400) Postponed (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

