Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 30
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Christian Eriksen 21, Roberto Soldado 45+1
Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 15
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 35,901
- - -
Southampton 0
Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 51, Frank Lampard 80, Gael Clichy 88
Red Card: Eliaquim Mangala 74
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,919
- - -
Saturday, November 29
Sunderland 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,232
- - -
Burnley 1 Danny Ings 87pen
Aston Villa 1 Joe Cole 38
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,910
- - -
Liverpool 1 Glen Johnson 85
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,735
- - -
Manchester United 3 Chris Smalling 16, Wayne Rooney 42, Robin van Persie 66
Hull City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,345
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 3 Wes Morgan 37og, Leroy Fer 45, Charlie Austin 73
Leicester City 2 Esteban Cambiasso 4, Jeffrey Schlupp 67
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,054
- - -
Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 15
Crystal Palace 1 Mile Jedinak 25pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,240
- - -
West Ham United 1 Aaron Cresswell 56
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Moussa Sissoko 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Arsenal 1 Danny Welbeck 60
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,228
- - -