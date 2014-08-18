Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 18
Burnley 1 Scott Arfield 14
Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 17, Andre Schuerrle 21, Branislav Ivanovic 34
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 20,699
- - -
Sunday, August 17
Newcastle United 0
Manchester City 2 David Silva 38, Sergio Aguero 90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 50,816
- - -
Liverpool 2 Raheem Sterling 23, Daniel Sturridge 79
Southampton 1 Nathaniel Clyne 56
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,736
- - -
Saturday, August 16
Arsenal 2 Laurent Koscielny 45+1, Aaron Ramsey 90+1
Crystal Palace 1 Brede Hangeland 35
Red Card: Jason Puncheon 89
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 59,962
- - -
Leicester City 2 Leonardo Ulloa 22, Chris Wood 86
Everton 2 Aiden McGeady 21, Steven Naismith 45
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 31,603
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Missed penalty: Charlie Austin 85
Hull City 1 James Chester 52
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,603
- - -
Stoke City 0
Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 50
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,478
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Saido Berahino 42pen,74
Sunderland 2 Lee Cattermole 5, Sebastian Larsson 85
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,468
- - -
West Ham United 0
Red Card: James Collins 63
Missed penalty: Mark Noble 30
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Eric Dier 90+3
Red Card: Kyle Naughton 29
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 53
Swansea City 2 Ki Sung-Yueng 28, Gylfi Sigurdsson 72
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,339
- - -