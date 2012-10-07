Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Newcastle United 0
Manchester United 3 Jonny Evans 8, Patrice Evra 16, Tom Cleverley 71
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 52,203
- - -
Liverpool 0
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,531
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Steven Caulker 58, Aaron Lennon 67
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,802
- - -
Southampton 2 Fonte 4,90
Fulham 2 Jos Hooiveld 69og, Kieran Richardson 88
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,004
- - -
Saturday, October 6
West Ham United 1 Mohamed Diame 21
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 41, Theo Walcott 77, Santi Cazorla 83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,974
- - -
Wigan Athletic 2 Arouna Kone 10, Franco Di Santo 23
Everton 2 Nikica Jelavic 11, Leighton Baines 87pen
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,759
- - -
Chelsea 4 Fernando Torres 14, Frank Lampard 22, Eden Hazard 31, Branislav Ivanovic 76
Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 11
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 41,784
- - -
Swansea City 2 Michu 71, Wayne Routledge 78
Reading 2 Pavel Pogrebnyak 31, Noel Hunt 44
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,336
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 James Morrison 5, Zoltan Gera 22, Youssouf Mulumbu 85
Queens Park Rangers 2 Adel Taarabt 35, Esteban Granero 90+2
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 23,987
- - -
Manchester City 3 Aleksandar Kolarov 5, Sergio Aguero 60, James Milner 89
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,036
- - -