Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Liverpool 2 Georginio Wijnaldum 45+1, Emre Can 61 Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 7 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,145 - - - Saturday, March 11 Bournemouth 3 Joshua King 31,48,90 Missed penalty: Joshua King 9, Benik Afobe 37 West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 10, Andre Ayew 83 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,369 - - - Everton 3 Kevin Mirallas 39, Morgan Schneiderlin 45+1, Romelu Lukaku 82 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 39,592 - - - Hull City 2 Oumar Niasse 69,78 Swansea City 1 Alfie Mawson 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,195 - - -
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.