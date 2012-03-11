Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday. Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 10 Wigan Athletic 1 Victor Moses 68 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,653 - - - Swansea City 1 Luke Moore 83 Missed penalty: Scott Sinclair 7 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,510 - - - Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 36,71pen West Bromwich Albion 0 Red Card: Jonas Olsson 66 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,598 - - - Saturday, March 10 Everton 1 Nikica Jelavic 22 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,992 - - - Chelsea 1 Didier Drogba 68 Stoke City 0 Red Card: Ricardo Fuller 25 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,945 - - - Sunderland 1 Nicklas Bendtner 56 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,661 - - - Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 90+3 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,372 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Blackburn Rovers 2 Junior Hoilett 43,69 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,121 - - - Bolton Wanderers 2 Darren Pratley 37, Ivan Klasnic 86 Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 48 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 21,551 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 12 Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur