Soccer-Vardy strike offers hope to embattled Leicester despite defeat by Sevilla
* Vardy hit his first goal in the Champions League in the 73rd
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 16, Edin Dzeko 61, Carlos Tevez 90+3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 59 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,000 - - - Swansea City 2 Wayne Routledge 45+1, Michu 66 Red Card: Chico 71 Sunderland 2 Steven Fletcher 40,45+7 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 20,350 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Moussa Dembele 68 Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 89 Norwich City 1 Robert Snodgrass 85 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,000 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 65, Gareth McAuley 82 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Shaun Maloney 5pen, Franco Di Santo 49 Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 40pen, Peter Crouch 76 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,247 - - - West Ham United 3 Kevin Nolan 1, Winston Reid 29, Matthew Taylor 41 Fulham 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 33,458 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 2 Liverpool v Arsenal (1230) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1500) Southampton v Manchester United (1500)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) - Juventus (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sevilla (Spain) - Leicester City (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Porto 0 Red Card: Alex Telles 27 Juventus 2 Marko Pjaca 72, Dani Alves 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,229 - - - Sevilla 2 Pablo Sarabia 25, Joaquin Correa 62 Missed penalty: Jo