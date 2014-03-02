UPDATE 1-Soccer-Can seals comeback win to maintain Liverpool's top four push
* Liverpool kept up top-four challenge with a 2-1 win over Burnley
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 2 Swansea City 1 Jonathan de Guzman 25 Red Card: Chico 82 Crystal Palace 1 Glenn Murray 83pen Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,240 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Roberto Soldado 28 Cardiff City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,512 - - - Aston Villa 4 Christian Benteke 25,27, Leandro Bacuna 37, Sebastien Bassong 41og Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 3 Halftime: 4-1; Attendance: 30,303 - - - Saturday, March 1 Southampton 0 Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 16, Raheem Sterling 58, Steven Gerrard 90+5pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,659 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 76pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,711 - - - Hull City 1 Curtis Davies 46 Newcastle United 4 Moussa Sissoko 10,55, Loic Remy 42, Vurnon Anita 90+3 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,903 - - - Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 81 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,286 - - - Fulham 1 Johnny Heitinga 74 Chelsea 3 Andre Schuerrle 52,65,68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,577 - - -
LONDON, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
March 12 Tottenham Hotspur fear they could lose their striking totem Harry Kane for their late season trophy push, believing he may have suffered a repeat of the ankle injury on Sunday that kept him out for five Premier League games earlier in the season.