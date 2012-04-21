Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Saturday. Queens Park Rangers 1 Adel Taarabt 24 Red card: Adel Taarabt 78 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,021 - - - Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 14,57, Papiss Cisse 18 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 52,162 - - - Fulham 2 Pavel Pogrebnyak 58, Philippe Senderos 89 Wigan Athletic 1 Emmerson Boyce 57 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,689 - - - Bolton Wanderers 1 Chris Eagles 14 Swansea City 1 Scott Sinclair 6 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,401 - - - Blackburn Rovers 2 Mauro Formica 41, Junior Hoilett 49 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,218 - - - Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0 Red Card: Craig Gardner 90+2 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,557 - - - Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,111 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 22 Manchester United v Everton (1130) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur