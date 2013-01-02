UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 2 Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 2 Everton 2 Leighton Baines 43, Victor Anichebe 60 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,391 - - - Chelsea 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Shaun Wright-Phillips 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,634 - - - Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling 19, Luis Suarez 26,52 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,228 - - - Tuesday, January 1 Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 35 Arsenal 1 Guilherme Do Prado 41og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,743 - - - Manchester City 3 Pablo Zabaleta 43, Edin Dzeko 56, Sergio Aguero 74pen Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,192 - - - Swansea City 2 Wayne Routledge 9, Danny Graham 90+4 Aston Villa 2 Andreas Weimann 44, Christian Benteke 84pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,406 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Michael Dawson 10, Emmanuel Adebayor 51, Clint Dempsey 79 Reading 1 Pavel Pogrebnyak 4 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,180 - - - West Ham United 2 Mark Noble 3pen, Joey O'Brien 26 Norwich City 1 Russell Martin 90 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,005 - - - Wigan Athletic 0 Manchester United 4 Javier Hernandez 35,63, Robin van Persie 43,88 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,342 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Romelu Lukaku 49 Fulham 2 Dimitar Berbatov 39, Alexander Kacaniklic 58 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,436 - - -
