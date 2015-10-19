Soccer-Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 19 Swansea City 0 Stoke City 1 Bojan 4pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,044 - - - Sunday, October 18 Newcastle United 6 Georginio Wijnaldum 14,26,66,85, Ayoze Perez 33, Aleksandar Mitrovic 64 Norwich City 2 Dieumerci Mbokani 20, Nathan Redmond 34 Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 47,006 - - - Saturday, October 17 Watford 0 Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 62, Olivier Giroud 68, Aaron Ramsey 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,721 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 54 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,225 - - - Southampton 2 Jose Fonte 21, Virgil van Dijk 37 Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 66,90+1 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 30,966 - - - Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 34, Alan Hutton 54og Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,596 - - - Manchester City 5 Raheem Sterling 7,29,45+3, Wilfried Bony 11,89 AFC Bournemouth 1 Glenn Murray 22 Halftime: 4-1;Attendance: 54,502 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 25pen Red Card: Dwight Gayle 44 West Ham United 3 Carl Jenkinson 22, Manuel Lanzini 88, Dimitri Payet 90+4 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,812 - - - Everton 0 Manchester United 3 Morgan Schneiderlin 18, Ander Herrera 22, Wayne Rooney 62 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,553 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,926 - - -
March 23 Ireland are comfortably placed at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and defender Stephen Ward has said the team are confident they can beat Wales in Friday's match and increase their advantage.