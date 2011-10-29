Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Oct 29 English Premier League summaries on Saturday: West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 2 Charlie Adam 9pen, Andy Carroll 45+1 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,522 - - - Manchester City 3 Edin Dzeko 52, Aleksandar Kolarov 67, Adam Johnson 90+1 Red card: Vincent Kompany 74 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stephen Hunt 75pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,142 - - - Norwich City 3 Steve Morison 53, Bradley Johnson 82, Grant Holt 90+4pen Blackburn Rovers 3 Junior Hoilett 45+3, Yakubu Aiyegbeni 62, Christopher Samba 64 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,440 - - - Sunderland 2 Connor Wickham 38, Stephane Sessegnon 89 Aston Villa 2 Stilian Petrov 20, Richard Dunne 85 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,062 - - - Swansea City 3 Joe Allen 49, Scott Sinclair 57pen, Danny Graham 90+3 Bolton Wanderers 1 Danny Graham 74og Red card: Ricardo Gardner 48 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,477 - - - Wigan Athletic 0 Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 42, Moussa Dembele 87 Halftime: 0-1 - - - Chelsea 3 Frank Lampard 14, John Terry 45, Juan Mata 80 Arsenal 5 Robin van Persie 36,85,90+2, Andre Santos 49, Theo Walcott 55 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,000 - - - Everton 0 Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 19 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,494 - - -
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers (1600)
Playing on Monday (GMT) Stoke City v Newcastle United (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
