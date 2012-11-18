Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 18 Fulham 1 Mladen Petric 62 Red Card: Brede Hangeland 31 Sunderland 3 Steven Fletcher 50, Carlos Cuellar 65, Stephane Sessegnon 70 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Saturday, November 17 Norwich City 1 Anthony Pilkington 60 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,840 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 10, Peter Odemwingie 50 Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 39 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,933 - - - Reading 2 Adam Le Fondre 51,79pen Everton 1 Steven Naismith 10 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,184 - - - Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 47,58, Jose Enrique 65 Wigan Athletic 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,913 - - - Manchester City 5 David Silva 43, Sergio Aguero 54pen,67, Carlos Tevez 65pen,74 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,072 - - - Newcastle United 1 Demba Ba 90+3 Swansea City 2 Michu 58, Jonathan de Guzman 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,403 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Junior Hoilett 49 Southampton 3 Rickie Lambert 23, Jason Puncheon 45+2, Anton Ferdinand 83og Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,174 - - - Arsenal 5 Per Mertesacker 24, Lukas Podolski 42, Olivier Giroud 45+1, Santi Cazorla 60, Theo Walcott 90+1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 10, Gareth Bale 71 Red Card: Emmanuel Adebayor 18 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 60,111 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 19 West Ham United v Stoke City (2000)