Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 25 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Roberto Soldado 58pen Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,005 - - - Cardiff City 3 Aron Gunnarsson 60, Fraizer Campbell 79,87 Manchester City 2 Edin Dzeko 52, Alvaro Negredo 90+2 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,068 - - - Saturday, August 24 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 1 Daniel Sturridge 21 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,098 - - - Southampton 1 Jose Fonte 88 Sunderland 1 Emanuele Giaccherini 3 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,596 - - - Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,662 - - - Hull City 1 Robert Brady 22pen Red Card: Yannick Anister Sagbo-Latte 27 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,682 - - - Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,410 - - - Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 58, Ryan Shawcross 62 Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 31 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,270 - - - Fulham 1 Darren Bent 77 Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 14, Lukas Podolski 41,68 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,622 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 26 Manchester United v Chelsea (1900)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.