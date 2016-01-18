Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, January 18
Swansea City 1 Ashley Williams 27
Watford 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,430
- - -
Sunday, January 17
Stoke City 0
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,683
- - -
Liverpool 0
Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 78
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,865
- - -
Saturday, January 16
Aston Villa 1 Rudy Gestede 76
Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 28
Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 33
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,763
- - -
Southampton 3 James Ward-Prowse 5,35pen, Dusan Tadic 72
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 29,622
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez 6, Georginio Wijnaldum 15
West Ham United 1 Nikica Jelavic 49
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 50,031
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 3 Dan Gosling 10, Charlie Daniels 54pen, Benik Afobe 75
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,056
- - -
Manchester City 4 Fabian Delph 22, Sergio Aguero 41,68, David Silva 84
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,983
- - -
Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 64, Cesc Fabregas 66, John Terry 90+8
Everton 3 John Terry 50og, Kevin Mirallas 56, Ramiro Funes Mori 90
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,633
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Christian Eriksen 42,67, Mousa Dembele 60, Harry Kane 79pen
Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 40
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,854
- - -