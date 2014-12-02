Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Crystal Palace 0
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 32
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,935
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Craig Dawson 10
West Ham United 2 Kevin Nolan 35, James Tomkins 45+3
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 23,975
- - -
Burnley 1 George Boyd 34
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 48
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,791
- - -
Leicester City 1 Simon Mignolet 22og
Red Card: Wes Morgan 63
Liverpool 3 Adam Lallana 26, Steven Gerrard 54, Jordan Henderson 83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 32,000
- - -
Manchester United 2 Marouane Fellaini 21, Juan Mata 59
Stoke City 1 Steven N'Zonzi 39
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 75,388
- - -
Swansea City 2 Ki Sung-Yueng 78, Wayne Routledge 83
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,145
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 3
Arsenal v Southampton (1945)
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Everton v Hull City (1945)
Sunderland v Manchester City (1945)