WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 18 Manchester City 0 Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 24pen, Olivier Giroud 67 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,596 - - - West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 49, Morgan Amalfitano 69, Stewart Downing 72 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,914 - - - Saturday, January 17 Newcastle United 1 Yoan Gouffran 29 Southampton 2 Eljero Elia 14,62 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,307 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 Marouane Fellaini 58, James Wilson 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,098 - - - Swansea City 0 Chelsea 5 Oscar 1,36, Diego Costa 20,34, Andre Schuerrle 79 Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 20,785 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Jan Vertonghen 3, Christian Eriksen 88 Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 31 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,973 - - - Leicester City 0 Stoke City 1 Bojan 63 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,772 - - - Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 2 Fabio Borini 24, Rickie Lambert 79 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,758 - - - Burnley 2 Ben Mee 12, Danny Ings 16 Crystal Palace 3 Dwight Gayle 28,87, Jason Puncheon 48 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 17,782 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 19 Everton v West Bromwich Albion (2000)
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.