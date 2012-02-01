Feb 1 English Premier League summaries on
Wednesday.
Bolton Wanderers 0
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,371
- - -
Sunderland 3 Fraizer Campbell 21, Stephane
Sessegnon 28, Daniel Ayala 53og
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,476
- - -
Fulham 1 Clint Dempsey 69
West Bromwich Albion 1 Somen Tchoyi 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,689
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 0
Missed penalty: David Dunn 44
Newcastle United 2 Scott Dann 12og, Gabriel Obertan 90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,817
- - -
Aston Villa 2 Darren Bent 45, Charles N'Zogbia 79
Queens Park Rangers 2 Djibril Cisse 12, Stephen Warnock
29og
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 32,063
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Manchester United 2 Javier Hernandez 38pen, Dimitar
Berbatov 53pen
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 74,719
- - -
Everton 1 Darron Gibson 60
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,856
- - -
Swansea City 1 Scott Sinclair 40
Chelsea 1 Neil Taylor 90+3og
Red card: Ashley Cole 86
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,526
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Gareth Bale 29,64, Luka Modric 34
Wigan Athletic 1 James McArthur 80
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,801
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Liverpool 3 Andy Carroll 52, Craig Bellamy 61,
Dirk Kuyt 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,447
- - -
Playing on Saturday
Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers (1300)
Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Stoke City v Sunderland (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Everton (1500)
Manchester City v Fulham (1730)
Playing on Sunday
Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330)
Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
Playing on Monday
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)