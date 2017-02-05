Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 5 Leicester City 0 Manchester United 3 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 42, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 44, Juan Mata 49 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 32,072 - - - Manchester City 2 Gabriel Jesus 11,90+2 Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 81 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,065 - - - Saturday, February 4 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 58pen Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,949 - - - Hull City 2 Alfred N'Diaye 44, Oumar Niasse 84 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,822 - - - Southampton 1 Manolo Gabbiadini 12 West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 14, Pedro Obiang 44, Mark Noble 52 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 31,891 - - - Watford 2 Troy Deeney 10, M'Baye Niang 45+2 Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 78pen Red Card: Jeff Hendrick 7 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 20,178 - - - Everton 6 Romelu Lukaku 1,29,83,84, James McCarthy 24, Ross Barkley 90+4 Bournemouth 3 Joshua King 59,70, Harry Arter 90 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 39,026 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4 Lamine Kone 9, Didier Ndong 43, Jermain Defoe 45+1,45+3 Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 25,310 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 6 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,921 - - - Chelsea 3 Marcos Alonso 13, Eden Hazard 53, Cesc Fabregas 85 Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,490 - - -
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.