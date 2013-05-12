Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 Manchester United 2 Javier Hernandez 39, Rio Ferdinand 87 Swansea City 1 Michu 49 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,000 - - - Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas 6,60 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,475 - - - Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 33 Liverpool 3 Daniel Sturridge 36,62,85 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,640 - - - Norwich City 4 Robert Snodgrass 25, Grant Holt 62, Gareth McAuley 65og, Jonathan Howson 90 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,837 - - - Sunderland 1 Phil Bardsley 69 Southampton 1 Jason Puncheon 77 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,988 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Loic Remy 11pen Newcastle United 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 18pen, Yoan Gouffran 35 Red Card: Robert Elliot 81 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 17,278 - - - Stoke City 1 Steven N'Zonzi 3 Red Card: Charlie Adam 47 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Clint Dempsey 20, Emmanuel Adebayor 83 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,531 - - - Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 15 Red Card: Christian Benteke 58 Chelsea 2 Frank Lampard 61,88 Red Card: Ramires 45 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 42,084 - - -
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.