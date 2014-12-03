Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 3
Chelsea 3 Eden Hazard 19, Didier Drogba 22, Loic Remy 73
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,518
- - -
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 34
Hull City 1 Sone Aluko 59
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,645
- - -
Sunderland 1 Connor Wickham 19
Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 21,71, Stevan Jovetic 39, Pablo Zabaleta 55
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 41,152
- - -
Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 89
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,025
- - -
Tuesday, December 2
Crystal Palace 0
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 32
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,935
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Craig Dawson 10
West Ham United 2 Kevin Nolan 35, James Tomkins 45+3
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 23,975
- - -
Burnley 1 George Boyd 34
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 48
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,791
- - -
Leicester City 1 Simon Mignolet 22og
Red Card: Wes Morgan 63
Liverpool 3 Adam Lallana 26, Steven Gerrard 54, Jordan Henderson 83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 32,000
- - -
Manchester United 2 Marouane Fellaini 21, Juan Mata 59
Stoke City 1 Steven N'Zonzi 39
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 75,388
- - -
Swansea City 2 Ki Sung-Yueng 78, Wayne Routledge 83
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,145
- - -