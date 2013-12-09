Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 9 Swansea City 1 Chico 60 Hull City 1 Danny Graham 9 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,303 - - - Sunday, December 8 Arsenal 1 Mesut Ozil 80 Everton 1 Gerard Deulofeu 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,001 - - - Fulham 2 Steve Sidwell 21, Dimitar Berbatov 30pen Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,288 - - - Saturday, December 7 Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 37 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Paulinho 43, John O'Shea 50og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,963 - - - Southampton 1 Pablo Osvaldo 42 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 10 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,229 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Norwich City 2 Gary Hooper 13, Leroy Fer 89 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,675 - - - Stoke City 3 Peter Crouch 42, Stephen Ireland 50, Oussama Assaidi 90 Chelsea 2 Andre Schuerrle 10,53 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,154 - - - Liverpool 4 Guy Demel 42og, Mamadou Sakho 47, Luis Suarez 80, Joey O'Brien 84og West Ham United 1 Martin Skrtel 66og Red Card: Kevin Nolan 82 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,781 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Cameron Jerome 6, Marouane Chamakh 57 Cardiff City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,705 - - - Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 1 Yohan Cabaye 61 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,233 - - -
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.