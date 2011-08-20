Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 25
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11 and 12 (1500 unless stated):
Aug 20 English Premier League summaries on Saturday Chelsea 2 Nicolas Anelka 53, Florent Malouda 83 West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 4 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,091 - - - Swansea City 0 Wigan Athletic 0 Missed penalty: Ben Watson 74 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,028 - - - Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 12, Emile Heskey 25,
Darren Bent 68 Blackburn Rovers 1 Morten Gamst Pedersen 52 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 32,319 - - - Everton 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Tommy Smith 31 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,000 - - - Arsenal 0 Red card: Emmanuel Frimpong 70 Liverpool 2 Aaron Ramsey 78og, Luis Suarez 90 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,090 - - - Sunderland 0 Red card: Phil Bardsley 89 Newcastle United 1 Ryan Taylor 62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,751 - - -
Playing on Sunday Norwich City v Stoke City (1230) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (1300) Bolton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)
Playing on Monday Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)
LONDON, Feb 9 If Tottenham Hotspur are to keep up the chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea they must find a cure for their Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Leicester City scored two stunning goals in extra time through Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray to reach the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over second tier Derby County in a replay on Wednesday.