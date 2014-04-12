April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Stoke City 1 Erik Pieters 42
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,000
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Matej Vydra 1, Chris Brunt 4, Stephane Sessegnon 31
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jonas Olsson 34og, Harry Kane 70, Christian Eriksen 90+4
Missed penalty: Emmanuel Adebayor 16
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Sunderland 0
Everton 1 Wes Brown 75og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Southampton 0
Cardiff City 1 Cala 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Fulham 1 Hugo Rodallega 40
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 76
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 13
Liverpool v Manchester City (1237)
Swansea City v Chelsea (1507)