Oct 30 Summaries from the English
Premier League on Sunday
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Gareth Bale 20,72, Rafael van der
Vaart 33
Queens Park Rangers 1 Jay Bothroyd 62
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Saturday, October 29
West Bromwich Albion 0
Liverpool 2 Charlie Adam 9pen, Andy Carroll 45+1
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,522
- - -
Manchester City 3 Edin Dzeko 52, Aleksandar Kolarov 67,
Adam Johnson 90+1
Red Card: Vincent Kompany 74
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stephen Hunt 75pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,142
- - -
Norwich City 3 Steve Morison 53, Bradley Johnson 82,
Grant Holt 90+4pen
Blackburn Rovers 3 Junior Hoilett 45+3, Yakubu Aiyegbeni
62, Christopher Samba 64
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,440
- - -
Sunderland 2 Connor Wickham 38, Stephane Sessegnon
89
Aston Villa 2 Stilian Petrov 20, Richard Dunne 85
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,062
- - -
Swansea City 3 Joe Allen 49, Scott Sinclair 57pen,
Danny Graham 90+3
Bolton Wanderers 1 Danny Graham 74og
Red Card: Ricardo Gardner 48
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,477
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 42, Moussa Dembele 87
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,796
- - -
Chelsea 3 Frank Lampard 14, John Terry 45, Juan
Mata 80
Arsenal 5 Robin van Persie 36,85,90+2, Andre
Santos 49, Theo Walcott 55
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,801
- - -
Everton 0
Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 19
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,494
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 31
Stoke City v Newcastle United (2000)