Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Hull City 0
Manchester United 1 Marcus Rashford 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,560
- - -
Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 85
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 80pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,152
- - -
Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 31, Wes Morgan 52
Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 56
Swansea City 1 Leroy Fer 80
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,727
- - -
Everton 1 Shay Given 51og
Missed penalty: Leighton Baines 51
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,581
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Scott Dann 90+3
Missed penalty: Yohan Cabaye 16
Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 11
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,503
- - -
Chelsea 3 Eden Hazard 9, Willian 41, Victor Moses 89
Burnley 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,607
- - -
Watford 1 Roberto Pereyra 57
Arsenal 3 Santi Cazorla 9pen, Alexis Sanchez 40, Mesut Ozil 45+1
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,545
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Danny Rose 72
Liverpool 1 James Milner 43pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,211
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 28
West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough (1230)
Manchester City v West Ham United (1500)