Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 36, Laurent Koscielny 38
Everton 1 Ross Barkley 44
Red Card: Gareth Barry 90+4
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 59,985
- - -
Stoke City 0
Watford 2 Troy Deeney 42, Almen Abdi 69
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,587
- - -
Norwich City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 46
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,983
- - -
West Ham United 2 Mauro Zarate 17, Andy Carroll 79
Chelsea 1 Gary Cahill 56
Red Card: Nemanja Matic 45
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 59
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,752
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 62
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 68, Andre Ayew 87
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,324
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Sunderland v Newcastle United (1200)
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (1405)
Manchester United v Manchester City (1405)
Liverpool v Southampton (1615)