May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Swansea City 1 Andre Ayew 45+1
Manchester City 1 Kelechi Iheanacho 5
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,934
- - -
Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 5,78,80, Mark Bunn 90+2og
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 60,007
- - -
Stoke City 2 Giannelli Imbula 55, Mame Biram Diouf 88
West Ham United 1 Michail Antonio 23
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,721
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 13
Liverpool 1 Jordon Ibe 23
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 26,196
- - -
Southampton 4 Sadio Mane 43, Graziano Pelle 61, Ryan Bertrand 75pen, Steven Davis 87
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 64
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,313
- - -
Newcastle United 5 Georginio Wijnaldum 19,73pen, Aleksandar Mitrovic 39, Rolando Aarons 85, Daryl Janmaat 86
Red Card: Aleksandar Mitrovic 67
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Erik Lamela 60
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 52,183
- - -
Everton 3 James McCarthy 19, Leighton Baines 44pen, Kevin Mirallas 48
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 36,691
- - -
Chelsea 1 Cesc Fabregas 66pen
Leicester City 1 Daniel Drinkwater 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,494
- - -
Watford 2 Sebastian Proedl 48, Troy Deeney 61pen
Sunderland 2 Jack Rodwell 39, Jeremain Lens 51
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 21,012
- - -