April 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 27
Manchester City 0
Manchester United 0
Red Card: Marouane Fellaini 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,000
- - -
Wednesday, April 26
Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 78
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,596
- - -
Middlesbrough 1 Marten de Roon 8
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,742
- - -
Arsenal 1 Robert Huth 86og
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,829
- - -
Tuesday, April 25
Chelsea 4 Eden Hazard 5, Gary Cahill 45+1, Diego Costa 53,89
Southampton 2 Oriol Romeu 24, Ryan Bertrand 90+4
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,168
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 29
Southampton v Hull City (1400)
Stoke City v West Ham United (1400)
Sunderland v Bournemouth (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630)
Sunday, April 30
Manchester United v Swansea City (1100)
Everton v Chelsea (1305)
Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530)
Monday, May 1
Watford v Liverpool (1900)