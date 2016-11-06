Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 6
Leicester City 1 Islam Slimani 55
West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 52, Matthew Phillips 72
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,879
- - -
Swansea City 1 Mike van der Hoorn 69
Manchester United 3 Paul Pogba 15, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 21,33
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,938
- - -
Liverpool 6 Sadio Mane 27,60, Philippe Coutinho 30, Emre Can 43, Roberto Firmino 57, Georginio Wijnaldum 90+1
Watford 1 Daryl Janmaat 75
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 53,163
- - -
Hull City 2 Robert Snodgrass 61, Michael Dawson 63
Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 6pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,768
- - -
Arsenal 1 Kevin Wimmer 42og
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 51pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 60,039
- - -
Saturday, November 5
Chelsea 5 Eden Hazard 19,56, Marcos Alonso 20, Diego Costa 42, Pedro 65
Everton 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,429
- - -
West Ham United 1 Glenn Whelan 65og
Stoke City 1 Bojan 75
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,970
- - -
Burnley 3 Sam Vokes 2, Johann Berg Gudmundsson 14, Ashley Barnes 90+4
Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 60, Christian Benteke 81pen
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,196
- - -
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 43
Middlesbrough 1 Marten de Roon 90+1
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,294
- - -
Bournemouth 1 Dan Gosling 11
Sunderland 2 Victor Anichebe 33, Jermain Defoe 74pen
Red Card: Steven Pienaar 59
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,084
- - -