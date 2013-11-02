Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 19, Aaron Ramsey 59 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,042 - - - West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977 - - - Stoke City 1 Asmir Begovic 1 Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 42 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,053 - - - Manchester City 7 Bradley Johnson 16og, David Silva 20, Matija Nastasic 25, Alvaro Negredo 36, Yaya Toure 60, Sergio Aguero 71, Edin Dzeko 86 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 47,066 - - - Hull City 1 Carlos Cuellar 25og Sunderland 0 Red Card: Lee Cattermole 45+2, Andrea Dossena 45+7 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,677 - - - Fulham 1 Alexander Kacaniklic 65 Manchester United 3 Antonio Valencia 9, Robin van Persie 20, Wayne Rooney 22 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,700 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Saido Berahino 44, Gareth McAuley 83 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,397 - - - Newcastle United 2 Yoan Gouffran 68, Loic Remy 89 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,674 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 3 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Cardiff City v Swansea City (1600)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18