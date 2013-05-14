May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Reading 0
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 40, Edin Dzeko 88
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,859
- - -
Arsenal 4 Lukas Podolski 11,68, Theo Walcott 63, Aaron Ramsey 71
Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 45
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,068
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 19
Chelsea v Everton (1500)
Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Manchester City v Norwich City (1500)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1500)
Southampton v Stoke City (1500)
Swansea City v Fulham (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1500)
West Ham United v Reading (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa (1500)