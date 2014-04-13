April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 13
Swansea City 0
Red Card: Chico 16
Chelsea 1 Demba Ba 68
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,761
- - -
Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling 6, Martin Skrtel 26, Philippe Coutinho 78
Red Card: Jordan Henderson 90+3
Manchester City 2 David Silva 57, Glen Johnson 62og
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,601
- - -
Saturday, April 12
Stoke City 1 Erik Pieters 42
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,400
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Matej Vydra 1, Chris Brunt 4, Stephane Sessegnon 31
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jonas Olsson 34og, Harry Kane 70, Christian Eriksen 90+4
Missed penalty: Emmanuel Adebayor 16
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 25,398
- - -
Sunderland 0
Everton 1 Wes Brown 75og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,445
- - -
Southampton 0
Cardiff City 1 Cala 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,526
- - -
Fulham 1 Hugo Rodallega 40
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,028
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 76
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,564
- - -