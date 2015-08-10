Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 10
West Bromwich Albion 0
Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 9,24, Vincent Kompany 59
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,564
- - -
Sunday, August 9
Stoke City 0
Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 86
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,654
- - -
Arsenal 0
West Ham United 2 Cheikhou Kouyate 43, Mauro Zarate 57
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 59,996
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 42, Georginio Wijnaldum 48
Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 24, Shane Long 79
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,019
- - -
Saturday, August 8
Chelsea 2 Oscar 23, Federico Fernandez 30og
Red Card: Thibaut Courtois 52
Swansea City 2 Andre Ayew 29, Bafetimbi Gomis 55pen
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,232
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 0
Aston Villa 1 Rudy Gestede 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,155
- - -
Everton 2 Ross Barkley 76, Arouna Kone 86
Watford 2 Miguel Layun 13, Odion Ighalo 83
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,063
- - -
Leicester City 4 Jamie Vardy 11, Riyad Mahrez 18,25pen, Marc Albrighton 66
Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 60, Steven Fletcher 71
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 32,242
- - -
Norwich City 1 Nathan Redmond 69
Crystal Palace 3 Wilfried Zaha 39, Damien Delaney 49, Yohan Cabaye 90+4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,036
- - -
Manchester United 1 Kyle Walker 22og
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,261
- - -