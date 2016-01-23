Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
West Ham United 2 Enner Valencia 1,56
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 9pen,81
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 34,977
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,165
- - -
Watford 2 Odion Ighalo 46, Craig Cathcart 58
Newcastle United 1 Jamaal Lascelles 71
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,611
- - -
Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 45+1
AFC Bournemouth 1 Benik Afobe 13
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,367
- - -
Manchester United 0
Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 87
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,408
- - -
Leicester City 3 Daniel Drinkwater 42, Jamie Vardy 66, Leonardo Ulloa 87
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,018
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jan Vertonghen 30og
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 63, Dele Alli 84, Nacer Chadli 90+5
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,467
- - -
Norwich City 4 Dieumerci Mbokani 29, Steven Naismith 41, Wesley Hoolahan 54pen, Sebastien Bassong 90+2
Liverpool 5 Roberto Firmino 18,63, Jordan Henderson 55, James Milner 75, Adam Lallana 90+5
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 27,108
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 24
Everton v Swansea City (1330)
Arsenal v Chelsea (1600)