Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Sunderland 1 Jack Rodwell 30
Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 17
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 43,217
- - -
Hull City 1 Nikica Jelavic 42
Red Card: James Chester 14
Stoke City 1 Ryan Shawcross 83
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,348
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Nacer Chadli 12,37, Eric Dier 30, Emmanuel Adebayor 65
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 36,109
- - -
Saturday, August 23
Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 19, Steven Naismith 45
Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 83, Olivier Giroud 90
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,490
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 48
West Ham United 3 Mauro Zarate 34, Stewart Downing 37, Carlton Cole 62
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,242
- - -
Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 62, Eden Hazard 77
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,604
- - -
Southampton 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,598
- - -
Swansea City 1 Nathan Dyer 23
Burnley 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,565
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Mike Williamson 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,267
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 25
Manchester City v Liverpool (1900)