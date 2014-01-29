Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 29
Chelsea 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,376
- - -
Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 17
Stoke City 0
Red Card: Steven N'Zonzi 53
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,745
- - -
Aston Villa 4 Andreas Weimann 12, Leandro Bacuna 24, Fabian Delph 37, Christian Benteke 64pen
West Bromwich Albion 3 Chris Brunt 4, Fabian Delph 9og, Youssouf Mulumbu 43
Halftime: 3-3; Attendance: 36,083
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Etienne Capoue 59
Red Card: Danny Rose 50
Manchester City 5 Sergio Aguero 15, Yaya Toure 51pen, Edin Dzeko 53, Stevan Jovetic 78, Vincent Kompany 89
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,071
- - -
Tuesday, January 28
Liverpool 4 Steven Gerrard 21, Daniel Sturridge 33,35, Luis Suarez 50
Missed penalty: Daniel Sturridge 54
Everton 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,450
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 16
Hull City 0
Red Card: Allan McGregor 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,519
- - -
Swansea City 2 Jonjo Shelvey 61, Chico 76
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,004
- - -
Southampton 2 Jose Fonte 21, Adam Lallana 54
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 48, Santi Cazorla 52
Red Card: Mathieu Flamini 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,284
- - -
Norwich City 0
Red Card: Bradley Johnson 82
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Loic Remy 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,762
- - -
Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 6, Ashley Young 59
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,301
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 1
Newcastle United v Sunderland (1245)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1245)
Cardiff City v Norwich City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Fulham v Southampton (1500)
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Stoke City v Manchester United (1500)
Sunday, February 2
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, February 3
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)