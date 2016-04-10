SHOWCASE-Soccer-Fired-up Mourinho renews battle with Conte's Chelsea
LONDON, April 12 By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 10 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dele Alli 70, Toby Alderweireld 74, Erik Lamela 76 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,761 - - - Liverpool 4 Alberto Moreno 8, Daniel Sturridge 32, Divock Origi 50,65 Stoke City 1 Bojan 22 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 43,688 - - - Sunderland 0 Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 66,90+5 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,531 - - - Saturday, April 9 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 19pen, Samir Nasri 66 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stephane Sessegnon 6 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,920 - - - Southampton 3 Shane Long 4, Graziano Pelle 38, Victor Wanyama 55 Newcastle United 1 Andros Townsend 65 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,542 - - - Watford 1 Jose Holebas 45+3 Everton 1 James McCarthy 45+1 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,663 - - - Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 25 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,966 - - - Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 85 AFC Bournemouth 2 Steve Cook 45+2, Joshua King 74 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,057 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 68 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,960 - - - West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 44,45+2,52 Arsenal 3 Mesut Ozil 18, Alexis Sanchez 35, Laurent Koscielny 70 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 34,977 - - -
LONDON, April 12 By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
MILAN, April 12 After years of watching teams from other countries battle through the closing stages of the Champions League, Serie A can once again claim a place at Europe's top table thanks to Juventus.