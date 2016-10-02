Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 2 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1 Laurent Koscielny 90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,982 - - - Leicester City 0 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,563 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Aleksandar Kolarov 9og, Dele Alli 37 Missed penalty: Erik Lamela 65 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,793 - - - Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 69 Stoke City 1 Joe Allen 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,251 - - - Saturday, October 1 West Ham United 1 Dimitri Payet 57 Middlesbrough 1 Cristhian Stuani 51 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,945 - - - Hull City 0 Chelsea 2 Willian 61, Diego Costa 67 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,257 - - - Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 83 West Bromwich Albion 1 Nacer Chadli 35 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 40,043 - - - Watford 2 Troy Deeney 50, Isaac Success 65 Bournemouth 2 Callum Wilson 31, Joshua King 62 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,575 - - - Swansea City 1 Leroy Fer 8 Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino 54, James Milner 84pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,862 - - - Friday, September 30 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 35 Crystal Palace 1 Christian Benteke 50 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,758 - - -
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)