March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Sunday
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 11
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,833
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Red Card: Ronald Zubar 40
Manchester United 5 Jonny Evans 21, Antonio Valencia 43,
Danny Welbeck 45+1, Javier Hernandez 56,61
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 27,290
- - -
Saturday, March 17
Wigan Athletic 1 James McArthur 54
West Bromwich Albion 1 Paul Scharner 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,379
- - -
Fulham 0
Swansea City 3 Gylfi Sigurdsson 36,66, Joe Allen 77
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,690
- - -