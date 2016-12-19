Soccer-Sunderland sign Lescott until end of season
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 19 Everton 0 Liverpool 1 Sadio Mane 90+4 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,000 - - - Sunday, December 18 Manchester City 2 Leroy Sane 47, Raheem Sterling 71 Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 5 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 54,409 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 27, Danny Rose 71 Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 21 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 31,467 - - - Bournemouth 1 Nathan Ake 6 Southampton 3 Ryan Bertrand 14, Jay Rodriguez 48,85 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,113 - - - Saturday, December 17 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester United 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 5,56 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,308 - - - Middlesbrough 3 Alvaro Negredo 18,29pen, Marten de Roon 58 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 28,302 - - - Stoke City 2 Bojan 39pen, Joe Allen 45+3 Leicester City 2 Leonardo Ulloa 74, Daniel Amartey 88 Red Card: Jamie Vardy 28 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,663 - - - Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 49 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,267 - - - West Ham United 1 Mark Noble 76pen Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,952 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 43 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,259 - - -
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.
Jan 24 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk could miss Wednesday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City, manager Claude Puel has said.