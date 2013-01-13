UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 13 Arsenal 0 Red Card: Laurent Koscielny 10 Manchester City 2 James Milner 21, Edin Dzeko 32 Red Card: Vincent Kompany 75 Missed penalty: Edin Dzeko 10 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 60,107 - - - Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 19, Nemanja Vidic 54 Liverpool 1 Daniel Sturridge 57 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,501 - - - Saturday, January 12 Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,752 - - - Reading 3 Jimmy Kebe 82, Adam Le Fondre 88pen, Pavel Pogrebnyak 90 West Bromwich Albion 2 Romelu Lukaku 19,69 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,495 - - - Stoke City 0 Missed penalty: Jonathan Walters 90 Chelsea 4 Jonathan Walters 45+2og,62og, Frank Lampard 65pen, Eden Hazard 73 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,348 - - - Sunderland 3 Sebastian Larsson 12, Adam Johnson 47, James McClean 74 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,918 - - - Fulham 1 Giorgios Karagounis 22 Wigan Athletic 1 Franco Di Santo 71 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,442 - - - Everton 0 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,782 - - - Aston Villa 0 Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 34pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 32,500 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,018 - - -
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto