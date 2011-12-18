UPDATE 1-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Ruthless Chelsea overpower Arsenal to stretch lead
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 18 English Premier League summaries on Sunday. Manchester City 1 David Silva 53 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Roman Pavlyuchenko 61 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,021 - - - Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 2 Craig Bellamy 11, Martin Skrtel 15 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 37,460 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 1, Michael Carrick 56 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,033 - - -
Played on Saturday Wigan Athletic 1 Jordi Gomez 88 Chelsea 1 Daniel Sturridge 59 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,320 - - - Everton 1 Leon Osman 81 Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 28 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,004 - - - Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 32, Bryan Ruiz 34 Bolton Wanderers 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,643 - - - Blackburn Rovers 1 Scott Dann 72 West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 52, Peter Odemwingie 89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,909 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stephen Hunt 17pen Stoke City 2 Kevin Doyle 58og, Peter Crouch 70 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,684 - - - Newcastle United 0 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,767 - - - (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 4 A firm header from Marcos Alonso, a superb individual effort from Eden Hazard and a lob from Cesc Fabregas earned Premier League leaders Chelsea an emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47 3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46 ------------------------- 6 Manch