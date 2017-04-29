April 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Crystal Palace 0
Burnley 2 Ashley Barnes 7, Andre Gray 85
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,013
- - -
Stoke City 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,628
- - -
Sunderland 0
Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,394
- - -
Southampton 0
Missed penalty: Dusan Tadic 90+1
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,120
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 43
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,611
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 30
Manchester United v Swansea City (1100)
Everton v Chelsea (1305)
Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530)
Monday, May 1
Watford v Liverpool (1900)