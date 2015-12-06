UPDATE 2-Soccer-Germany's Podolski crowns farewell with stunning winner over England
* England miss chances, hit post (Updates with quotes and details)
Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 6 Newcastle United 2 Martin Skrtel 69og, Georginio Wijnaldum 90+3 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 51,273 - - - Saturday, December 5 Chelsea 0 AFC Bournemouth 1 Glenn Murray 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,631 - - - Watford 2 Troy Deeney 30pen, Odion Ighalo 90+1 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,422 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 James McClean 39 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Dele Alli 15 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,602 - - - Southampton 1 Oriol Romeu 73 Aston Villa 1 Joleon Lescott 44 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,645 - - - Swansea City 0 Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 5,22,67 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,836 - - - Arsenal 3 Joel Campbell 33, Olivier Giroud 63, Aaron Ramsey 90+3 Sunderland 1 Olivier Giroud 45og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,937 - - - Manchester United 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,350 - - - Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 7,15 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,264 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 7 Everton v Crystal Palace (2000)
* England miss chances, hit post (Updates with quotes and details)
DORTMUND, March 22 Germany forward Lukas Podolski capped his international swan song on Wednesday with a sensational goal to give the world champions a 1-0 victory over England in a friendly on Wednesday.