Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Hull City 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,324 - - - Newcastle United 1 Yoan Gouffran 28 Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 65 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,164 - - - West Ham United 0 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,843 - - - Everton 4 Leon Osman 18, Seamus Coleman 73, Gareth Barry 84, Kevin Mirallas 90+1 Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 67pen Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,796 - - - Chelsea 2 Fernando Torres 16, Ramires 35 Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 29 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,608 - - - Cardiff City 1 Peter Whittingham 65 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,632 - - - Manchester City 6 Sergio Aguero 14, Alvaro Negredo 39, Fernandinho 50,88, David Silva 66, Yaya Toure 90+6pen Arsenal 3 Theo Walcott 31,63, Per Mertesacker 90+4 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,229 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 15 Aston Villa v Manchester United (1330) Norwich City v Swansea City (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1600)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.