Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Liverpool 2 Sadio Mane 16,18 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,159 - - - West Ham United 2 Sofiane Feghouli 63, Manuel Lanzini 86 West Bromwich Albion 2 Nacer Chadli 6, Gareth McAuley 90+3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,983 - - - Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 32, Anthony Martial 60 Watford 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,301 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,496 - - - Stoke City 1 Joe Allen 67 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,007 - - - Sunderland 0 Southampton 4 Manolo Gabbiadini 30,45, Jason Denayer 88og, Shane Long 90+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,931 - - - Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 34,90+3pen Hull City 0 Red Card: Sam Clucas 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,962 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 12 Burnley v Chelsea (1330) Swansea City v Leicester City (1600) Monday, February 13 Bournemouth v Manchester City (2000)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.