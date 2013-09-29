UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 29 Sunderland 1 Emanuele Giaccherini 52 Liverpool 3 Daniel Sturridge 28, Luis Suarez 36,89 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 40,000 - - - Stoke City 0 Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 33 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,184 - - - Saturday, September 28 Swansea City 1 Ben Davies 82 Arsenal 2 Serge Gnabry 58, Aaron Ramsey 62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,712 - - - Southampton 2 Pablo Osvaldo 47, Rickie Lambert 49 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,699 - - - Aston Villa 3 Karim El Ahmadi 51, Leandro Bacuna 73, Andreas Weimann 75 Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 45, Edin Dzeko 56 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,036 - - - Hull City 1 Robert Brady 12pen West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,291 - - - Fulham 1 Bryan Ruiz 45 Cardiff City 2 Steven Caulker 12, Jordan Mutch 90+2 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,020 - - - Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 57 West Bromwich Albion 2 Morgan Amalfitano 54, Saido Berahino 67 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,042 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 19 Chelsea 1 John Terry 65 Red Card: Fernando Torres 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,857 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 30 Everton v Newcastle United (1900)
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto