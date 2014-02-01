Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 38,52 Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 47 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,547 - - - Hull City 1 Shane Long 12 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Paulinho 61 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,932 - - - Cardiff City 2 Craig Bellamy 49, Kenwyne Jones 51 Norwich City 1 Robert Snodgrass 5 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,748 - - - Fulham 0 Southampton 3 Adam Lallana 64, Rickie Lambert 70, Jay Rodriguez 75 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,700 - - - Everton 2 Steven Naismith 74, Kevin Mirallas 85 Aston Villa 1 Leandro Bacuna 34 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,469 - - - West Ham United 2 Kevin Nolan 26,45+1 Red Card: Andy Carroll 59 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,848 - - - Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 3 Fabio Borini 19pen, Adam Johnson 23, Jack Colback 80 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 52,280 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 2 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, February 3 Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)